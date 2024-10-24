News & Insights

EQT Holdings Ltd. Announces New Securities Quotation

October 24, 2024

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Ltd. has announced the quotation of 344 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective October 21, 2024. This move is part of an employee incentive scheme designed to bolster the company’s market presence. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects EQT’s ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

