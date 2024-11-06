News & Insights

EQT Holdings Issues Unquoted Equity Securities

November 06, 2024 — 01:30 am EST

EQT Holdings Ltd. (AU:EQT) has released an update.

EQT Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 112,914 unquoted equity securities in the form of performance share rights as part of its employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are not immediately tradable on the ASX, reflect the company’s commitment to rewarding and retaining its employees. This move is likely to catch the attention of investors interested in the company’s strategic growth and employee investment plans.

