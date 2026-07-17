EQT Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

EQT Corporation EQT is set to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at a profit of 41 cents per share on revenues of $1.84 billion.

Let’s delve into the factors that might have influenced the pure-play Appalachian natural gas producer’s performance in the June-end quarter. Before that, it is worth taking a look at EQT’s previous-quarter performance.

Highlights of EQT’s Q1 Earnings & Surprise History

In the last reported quarter, EQT’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by the increase in total sales volumes and higher realized natural gas equivalent prices. In fact, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.17%. This is depicted in the graph below:

EQT Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

EQT Corporation price-eps-surprise | EQT Corporation Quote

EQT’s Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT’s second-quarter earnings has seen one upward and six downward revisions over the past 30 days. The second-quarter estimated figure of 41 cents represents an 8.9% year-over-year decline. Meanwhile, The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues suggests a 14.8% increase from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note for EQT

EQT is expected to have sustained stable performance in the second quarter, supported by its vertically integrated business model, which enhances reliability and provides greater control over production volumes from the wellhead to the end market. We expect its total sales volumes to have remained flat compared to the second quarter of 2025, aiding its bottom line.

Another factor to consider is the pricing environment. According to the data provided by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, Henry Hub Natural Gas spot prices for the months of April, May and June of 2026 were $2.77 per million British thermal units (Btu), $2.94 per million Btu and $3.14 per million Btu, respectively. However, the benchmark prices were $3.42 per million Btu, $3.12 per million Btu and $3.02 per million Btu in April, May and June 2025, respectively. This suggests that commodity prices have declined compared with the prior-year quarter, which is expected to have negatively impacted earnings in the quarter.

EQT had entered 2026 largely unhedged, which enabled it to take advantage of the high natural gas price environment in the first quarter. However, this strategy may have backfired during periods of lower commodity prices.

These factors are expected to have influenced EQT’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers for EQT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for EQT this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.

The natural gas producer has an Earnings ESP of -10.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other energy firms that you may want to consider, as they have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle.

HF Sinclair DINO currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.69% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HF Sinclair is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HF Sinclair’s earnings is pegged at $3.93 per share, implying a 131.2% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

Enbridge Inc. ENB currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Enbridge is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on July 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB’s earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share, indicating a 6.4% decline from the prior-year reported figure.

Archrock Inc. AROC currently has an Earnings ESP of +10.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.

AROC is scheduled to release second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Archrock’s earnings is pegged at 46 cents per share, implying a 17.95% increase from the prior-year reported figure.

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EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.