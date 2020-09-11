EQT fund takes fourth biggest stake in Securitas

Adds analyst, shares, background

STOCKHOLM, Sept 11 (Reuters) - EQT's EQTAB.ST Public Value fund has bought a 2.7% stake in Securitas SECUb.ST to become the fourth largest owner of the world's biggest security services group, the Swedish investment firm said on Friday.

EQT plans to be an active owner and participate in Securitas' nomination committee, it said in a statement.

"EQT Public Value looks forward to working together with shareholders, board and management on the next phase of Securitas development," it said.

Its EQT V fund owned alarm monitoring firm Securitas Direct, a spin-off from Securitas, from 2008 to 2011.

Securitas shares, which are down 20% this year, heavily impacted by the coronavirus, rose 2.4% at 0836 GMT.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Johan Eliason said the share had lagged behind on this year's recovery due to the firm's large exposure to airports, and Securitas could be seen as a safe investment as many other sectors perform strongly.

EQT did not disclose the cost of the investment but a block of 10 million Securitas B-shares was traded on Aug. 20.

The block, which corresponds to 2.7% of Securitas' share capital, was traded at 118.66 Swedish crowns ($13.55) per share.

EQT said Securitas, a provider of security guard services, alarm surveillance and airport security, had an "excellent" platform for further organic and acquisitive growth.

Other top shareholders in Securitas include Investment AB Latour LATOb.ST and Melker Schorling AB, the company's website shows.

($1 = 8.7551 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Johan Ahlander)

