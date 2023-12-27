News & Insights

Markets

EQT Fund Management Issues Update On Recommended Cash Acquisition Of Of Dechra Pharma

December 27, 2023 — 02:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. issued an update on the recommended cash acquisition of of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC by Freya Bidco Limited, a newly formed company to be indirectly owned by EQT X EUR SCSp and EQT X USD SCSp, each acting through its manager EQT Fund Management S.à r.l., and Luxinva S.A. The European Commission issued clearance decision on 22 December 2023.

The acquisition remains subject to the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Sanction Hearing. The Sanction Hearing has been scheduled to take place on 12 January 2024. The Scheme is expected to become effective on 16 January 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.