EQT Fund Management Issues Update On Recommended Cash Acquisition Of Of Dechra Pharma

(RTTNews) - EQT Fund Management S.à r.l. issued an update on the recommended cash acquisition of of Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC by Freya Bidco Limited, a newly formed company to be indirectly owned by EQT X EUR SCSp and EQT X USD SCSp, each acting through its manager EQT Fund Management S.à r.l., and Luxinva S.A. The European Commission issued clearance decision on 22 December 2023.

The acquisition remains subject to the Court sanctioning the Scheme at the Sanction Hearing. The Sanction Hearing has been scheduled to take place on 12 January 2024. The Scheme is expected to become effective on 16 January 2024.

