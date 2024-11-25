News & Insights

EQT Forms $3.5B Joint Venture with Blackstone

November 25, 2024 — 07:24 am EST

EQT ( (EQT) ) has provided an announcement.

EQT Corporation has announced a major $3.5 billion midstream joint venture with Blackstone Credit & Insurance, highlighting the quality of its infrastructure assets and its commitment to debt reduction. This strategic partnership not only provides EQT with substantial equity capital but also retains growth potential for projects like the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Investors can look forward to potential synergies and strategic opportunities as EQT collaborates with Blackstone to optimize asset value, while also making strides in reducing its debt obligations.

