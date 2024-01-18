EQT eyes more tie-ups in private equity consolidation

By Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro and Iain Withers

LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Swedish private equity giant EQT EQTAB.ST is targeting more acquisitions to accelerate growth and better compete in tough markets, its Chief Financial Officer Kim Henriksson told Reuters on Thursday.

"We intend to take part in the consolidation in this industry, which has just started," Henriksson said in an interview after EQT reported 2023 results.

"We're not done," he added.

EQT has previously turned to acquisitions to help build one of Europe's largest private capital groups, notably a 6.8 billion euro ($7.4 billion) tie-up with Baring Private Equity Asia in 2022.

Rivals, however, have been striking a string of deals in recent months, including CVC's acquisition of infrastructure manager DIF Capital Partners and BlackRock's BLK.N $12.5 billion buyout of Global Infrastructure Partners.

Henriksson said EQT would look primarily at "bolt-on" deals - to expand in certain geographies or complement its investment strategies - but would not rule out more transformational acquisitions.

Despite choppy markets, EQT said it would aim to sell more of its investments in companies this year, after reporting just 6 billion euros worth in 2023 – down from 11 billion euros the prior year.

Henriksson said EQT had a number of companies ready for exits, including larger companies ready to pursue an initial public offering, but that it was unclear how market conditions would play out.

One such company could be Swiss skincare group Galderma, bankers have told Reuters.

"If the markets are conducive, we have a good chance of being above the 2023 levels," Henriksson said, declining to comment on specific investments.

EQT reported a 15% increase in fee-generating assets under management to 129.6 billion euros over the second half of the year, narrowly missing analyst forecasts.

Shares in the Stockholm-listed company were last up nearly 2% on the day.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

(Reporting by Pablo Mayo Cerquerio and Iain Withers Editing by Jason Neely and Mark Potter)

