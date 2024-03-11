EQT, Equitrans Midstream to combine in $5.5 bln deal, WSJ reports

Adds shares and details in paragraphs 5 through 9

March 11 (Reuters) - Natural gas producer EQT Corp EQT.N has signed an agreement to buy back its former unit Equitrans Midstream ETRN.N in a roughly $5.5 billion all-stock deal, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

The combined company is expected to be valued at more than $35 billion, including debt, the report said.

The deal is expected to be announced later on Monday, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both the companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Equitrans jumped more than 8% in premarket trading, while EQT was down about 1%.

The deal comes at a time when U.S. natural gas producers are curbing their output and spending on drilling activity as an oversupplied market has brought the prices of the commodity down to multi-decade lows.

The transaction closely follows rival Chesapeake Energy's CHK.O$7.4 billion bid for Southwestern Energy SWN.N in January.

EQT in 2018 split into two, separating its midstream operations from the gas production business.

The largest U.S. natural gas producer has operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin.

