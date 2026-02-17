EQT (EQT) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported revenue of $2.09 billion, up 15% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.90, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.06 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73, the EPS surprise was +22.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $3.32 compared to the $3.16 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.32 compared to the $3.16 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Price - Natural gas price : $3.76 compared to the $3.42 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.76 compared to the $3.42 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Price - Oil price : $44.98 versus $45.41 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $44.98 versus $45.41 estimated by five analysts on average. Sales Volume - Total : 608,994.00 MMcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 601,337.10 MMcfe.

: 608,994.00 MMcfe versus the four-analyst average estimate of 601,337.10 MMcfe. NGLs, excluding ethane - NGLs price : $40.90 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.61.

: $40.90 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.61. Natural gas - Sales volume : 572,231.00 MMcf compared to the 563,644.60 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 572,231.00 MMcf compared to the 563,644.60 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts. Oil - Sales volume : 585.00 MBBL compared to the 462.98 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts.

: 585.00 MBBL compared to the 462.98 MBBL average estimate based on four analysts. Average realized price : $3.44 compared to the $3.28 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $3.44 compared to the $3.28 average estimate based on three analysts. Operating revenues- Pipeline and other : $170.04 million compared to the $147.4 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year.

: $170.04 million compared to the $147.4 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.8% year over year. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $2.1 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change.

: $2.1 billion versus $1.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +28.2% change. Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives : $2.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%.

: $2.09 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.92 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15%. Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives: $1.9 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.74 billion.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of EQT have returned +16.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

