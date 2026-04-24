EQT (EQT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

EQT Corporation (EQT) reported $3.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 45.7%. EPS of $2.33 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion, representing a surprise of +0.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.48%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.23.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Average Sales Price - Natural gas price : $3.76 compared to the $3.42 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $3.76 compared to the $3.42 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Sales Price - Oil price : $44.98 versus $45.41 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $44.98 versus $45.41 estimated by five analysts on average. Sales Volume - Total : 608,994.00 MMcfe versus 601,337.10 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average.

: 608,994.00 MMcfe versus 601,337.10 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average. NGLs, excluding ethane - NGLs price : $40.90 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.61.

: $40.90 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $28.61. Natural gas - Sales volume : 572,231.00 MMcf versus 563,644.60 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average.

: 572,231.00 MMcf versus 563,644.60 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average. Oil - Sales volume : 585.00 MBBL versus 462.98 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average.

: 585.00 MBBL versus 462.98 MBBL estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Pipeline and other : $170.04 million versus $147.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change.

: $170.04 million versus $147.4 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.8% change. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $2.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%.

: $2.1 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.96 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +28.2%. Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales : $162.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%.

: $162.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $141.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -10.1%. Total natural gas and liquids sales, including cash settled derivatives : $2.09 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.

: $2.09 billion versus $1.92 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change. Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives : $1.9 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1.9 billion compared to the $1.74 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales: $26.29 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for EQT here>>>

Shares of EQT have returned -11.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +8.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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