EQT (EQT) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported revenue of $1.75 billion, up 26.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of +2.6%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47.

Average Sales Price - Oil price : $49.12 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.00.

: $49.12 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $51.00. Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $2.66 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.59.

: $2.66 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.59. Average Sales Price - Natural gas price : $3.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.02.

: $3.24 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.02. NGLs, excluding ethane - NGLs price : $31.82 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.85.

: $31.82 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.85. Natural gas - Sales volume : 595,642.00 MMcf compared to the 591,651.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts.

: 595,642.00 MMcf compared to the 591,651.10 MMcf average estimate based on four analysts. Sales Volume - Total : 634,395.00 MMcfe versus 628,248.00 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average.

: 634,395.00 MMcfe versus 628,248.00 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other : $145.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%.

: $145.17 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $149.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.8%. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $1.68 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.6% year over year.

: $1.68 billion compared to the $1.71 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.6% year over year. Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales : $139.33 million versus $139.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change.

: $139.33 million versus $139.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.3% change. Total Natural Gas and Liquids Sales, Including Cash Settled Derivatives : $1.75 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.75 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Natural gas sales, including cash settled derivatives : $1.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion.

: $1.59 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales: $24.12 million versus $16.67 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.1% change.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of EQT have returned -0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

