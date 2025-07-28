EQT (EQT) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, EQT Corporation (EQT) reported revenue of $1.6 billion, up 35.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to -$0.08 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -10.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +2.27%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Natural gas - Average natural gas price, including cash settled derivatives : $2.69 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.77.

: $2.69 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.77. Average daily sales volume - Total : 6,244.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 6,180.37 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts.

: 6,244.00 MMcfe/D compared to the 6,180.37 MMcfe/D average estimate based on five analysts. NGLs, excluding ethane - NGLs price : $35.86 versus $27.54 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $35.86 versus $27.54 estimated by four analysts on average. Average Sales Price - Oil price : $51.70 compared to the $46.22 average estimate based on four analysts.

: $51.70 compared to the $46.22 average estimate based on four analysts. Natural gas - Sales volume : 534,441.00 MMcf versus 528,596.80 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average.

: 534,441.00 MMcf versus 528,596.80 MMcf estimated by four analysts on average. Sales Volume - Total : 568,227.00 MMcfe versus 563,377.60 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average.

: 568,227.00 MMcfe versus 563,377.60 MMcfe estimated by four analysts on average. Operating revenues- Pipeline, net marketing services and other : $137.26 million compared to the $91.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8158.5% year over year.

: $137.26 million compared to the $91.74 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8158.5% year over year. Revenues from contracts with customers- Oil sales : $16.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

: $16.19 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%. Operating revenues- Sales of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil : $1.7 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.2% change.

: $1.7 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +91.2% change. Revenues from contracts with customers- NGLs sales : $145.1 million compared to the $141.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year.

: $145.1 million compared to the $141.4 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.8% year over year. Total Natural Gas and Liquids Sales, Including Cash Settled Derivatives : $1.6 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average.

: $1.6 billion versus $1.51 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Revenues from contracts with customers- Natural gas sales: $1.54 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.48 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +110.7%.

Here is how EQT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of EQT have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

