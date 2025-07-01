Is EQT (EQT) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is EQT Corporation (EQT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

EQT Corporation is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 241 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EQT's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, EQT has gained about 26.5% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.4%. This shows that EQT Corporation is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.6%.

Over the past three months, RGC Resources Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, EQT Corporation belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #161 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 18.8% this year, meaning that EQT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, RGC Resources Inc. falls under the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #155. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.4%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track EQT Corporation and RGC Resources Inc.. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

