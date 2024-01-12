EQT Enters Heads of Agreement for LNG Production in Texas

EQT Corporation EQT announced on Thursday that it has successfully entered a Heads of Agreement (“HOA”) with Texas LNG, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Energy Transition, LLC, for liquefaction services. The agreement, structured as a 15-year tolling agreement, marks a pivotal step forward for EQT in its pursuit of a differentiated liquefied natural gas (LNG) strategy.

Under the terms of the HOA, EQT aims to produce an annual volume of 500,000 tons of (LNG) at Texas LNG's facility in Brownsville, TX. The finalization of the deal is contingent upon the negotiation of a definitive agreement between the two parties. Texas LNG is optimistic about reaching a final investment decision on the project by 2024, with the first cargo deliveries projected for 2028.

Toby Z. Rice, the president and CEO of EQT, expressed enthusiasm about the strategic collaboration, emphasizing its alignment with EQT's differentiated LNG strategy. Rice highlighted the company's commitment to balancing upside exposure and downside risk mitigation, with tolling capacity providing direct connectivity to global natural gas end users. This offers EQT the flexibility to structure end-market deals effectively while ensuring superior protection against potential downside risks.

According to Rice, EQT's molecules are anticipated to be increasingly sought after in the international market as a secure, long-duration supply source capable of driving significant emissions reductions through the displacement of coal.

