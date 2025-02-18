EQT Earnings Results: $EQT Reports Quarterly Earnings

EQT ($EQT) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, beating estimates of $0.50 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,820,880,000, beating estimates of $1,785,222,156 by $35,657,844.

EQT Insider Trading Activity

EQT insiders have traded $EQT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EQT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS F KARAM has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 45,922 shares for an estimated $2,060,575.

EQT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 490 institutional investors add shares of EQT stock to their portfolio, and 338 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

