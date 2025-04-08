EQT Corporation’s Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based EQT Corporation (EQT) produces, gathers, and transmits natural gas resources, particularly within the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. Valued at a market cap of $27.5 billion, the company also provides marketing and contractual pipeline capacity management services. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, Apr. 22.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this energy company to report a profit of $1.01 per share, up 23.2% from $0.82 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a solid trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters. In Q4 2024, EQT’s EPS of $0.69 surpassed the forecasted figure by a notable margin of 38%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect EQT to report a profit of $3.46 per share, up by a strong 114.9% from $1.61 in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 44.8% year over year to $5.01 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of EQT have soared 29.7% over the past 52 weeks, considerably outperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 2.7% fall, and the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLE) 20.2% downtick over the same time frame.

On Feb. 18, shares of EQT surged marginally after its mixed Q4 earnings release. The company delivered notably better-than-expected adjusted earnings of $0.69 per share, which improved 43.8% from the year-ago quarter. This strong bottom-line performance was supported by a 68.1% year-over-year jump in its adjusted EBITDA to $1.4 billion. However, investor confidence might have been partially offset by a 20.5% decline in its operating revenue to $1.6 billion, which also fell short of the consensus estimate. On the operational front, EQT’s total sales volume rose by 7.3%, driving a 20.3% increase in its core natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil sales. However, these gains were offset by a $183.5 million loss on derivatives, leading to its top-line miss.

Looking ahead to 2025, the company projects a total sales volume between 2,175 and 2,275 bcfe, and plans to allocate $350 million to $380 million toward strategic growth capital expenditures.

Wall Street analysts are moderately optimistic about EQT’s stock, with a "Moderate Buy" rating overall. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, 14 recommend "Strong Buy," one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and eight advise “Hold.” The mean price target for EQT is $57.13, which indicates a nearly 20.8% potential upside from the current levels.

