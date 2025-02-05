EQT Corporation Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

EQT Corporation (EQT), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, operates as a natural gas production company. With a market cap of $31.1 billion, EQT is an integrated energy company with emphasis on Appalachian area natural-gas supply, transmission, and distribution, offering its products to wholesale and retail customers.

Shares of this leading independent natural gas producer have outperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. EQT has gained 48.8% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 21.8%. In 2025, EQT stock is up 13.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 2.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, EQT’s outperformance looks more pronounced compared to the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 4.9% over the past year. Moreover, EQT’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.6% returns over the same time frame.

EQT is experiencing strong growth due to its strong production prospects in the gas-rich Appalachian region. The company is well-positioned to take advantage of the increasing demand for clean energy sources like natural gas. Furthermore, EQT is diversifying its revenue streams by expanding into clean hydrogen and low-carbon aviation fuel. With the rise in demand for natural gas and higher commodity prices, driven by transitions in the power sector and the growth of data centers, EQT is poised to benefit from retiring coal plants and the increasing energy needs of consumers.

On Oct. 29, EQT reported its Q3 results and its shares closed up more than 3% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS declined 60% year over year to $0.12. The company’s revenue stood at $1.3 billion, up 8.2% year over year.

For the current fiscal year, ended in December 2024, analysts expect EQT’s EPS to decline 39.7% to $1.38 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering EQT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and nine “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than two months ago, with 12 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jan. 30, RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a “Hold” rating on EQT with a price target of $49.

The mean price target of $53.30 represents a 2.2% premium to EQT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $73 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 40%.

