EQT Corporation Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) reported earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $418.40 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $502.06 million, or $1.13 per share, last year.

Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $416.13 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 20.5% to $1.624 billion from $2.042 billion last year.

EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $418.40 Mln. vs. $502.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.69 vs. $1.13 last year. -Revenue: $1.624 Bln vs. $2.042 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.