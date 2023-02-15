EQT Corporation Q4 Income Falls

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.71 billion, or $4.28 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $4.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $167 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.4% to $3.48 billion from $3.84 billion last year.

EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.71 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $4.28 vs. $4.33 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $3.48 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.

