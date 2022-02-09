EQT Corporation Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

Earnings: $1.80 billion in Q4 vs. $0.06 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $4.69 in Q4 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $155.64 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $3.84 billion in Q4 vs. $1.25 billion in the same period last year.

