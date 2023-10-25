EQT Corporation Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $81.23 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $683.67 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $125.76 million or $0.30 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 42.5% to $1.19 billion from $2.07 billion last year.

EQT Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $81.23 Mln. vs. $683.67 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.20 vs. $1.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q3): $1.19 Bln vs. $2.07 Bln last year.

