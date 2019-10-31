EQT Corporation Q3 adjusted earnings of -$0.06 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

-Earnings: -$361.03 million in Q3 vs. -$39.69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.41 in Q3 vs. -$0.15 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$14 million or -$0.06 per share for the period. -Revenue: $0.77 billion in Q3 vs. $1.05 billion in the same period last year.

