EQT Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

Earnings: $9.52 million in Q2 vs. -$66.63 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.02 in Q2 vs. -$0.18 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$34.43 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.20 per share Revenue: $952.51 million in Q2 vs. $1.02 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.