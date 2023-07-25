EQT Corporation Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

Earnings: -$66.63 million in Q2 vs. $891.36 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.18 in Q2 vs. $2.19 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$61.64 million or -$0.17 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.25 per share Revenue: $1.02 billion in Q2 vs. $2.53 billion in the same period last year.

