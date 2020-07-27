EQT Corporation Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

-Earnings: -$263.08 million in Q2 vs. $125.57 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.03 in Q2 vs. $0.49 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$45.24 million or -$0.18 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.14 per share -Revenue: $0.53 billion in Q2 vs. $1.31 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.