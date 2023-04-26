EQT Corporation Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

Earnings: $1.22 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.52 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $3.10 in Q1 vs. -$4.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.27 per share Revenue: $1.83 billion in Q1 vs. $2.49 billion in the same period last year.

