EQT Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

-Earnings: -$40.52 million in Q1 vs. -$167.14 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.15 in Q1 vs. -$0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $83.27 million or $0.30 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.26 per share -Revenue: $0.95 billion in Q1 vs. $1.11 billion in the same period last year.

