EQT Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):

-Earnings: -$167.14 million in Q1 vs. $190.69 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.65 in Q1 vs. $0.75 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $35.89 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $1.11 billion in Q1 vs. $1.14 billion in the same period last year.

