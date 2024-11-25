EQT Corporation price target raised to $52 from $42 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Roger Read raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $52 from $42 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. As leverage declines and merger synergies become more visible, the firm expects EQT to attract increased investor interest. The favorable gas demand growth outlook offers further support, Wells adds.

