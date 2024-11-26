EQT Corporation price target raised to $48 from $45 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $48 from $45 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company announced monetization of a portion of its midstream assets for $3.5B in a joint venture deal with Blackstone. The firm sees the near-term accretion to EQT’s balance sheet as a positive.
