EQT Corporation price target raised to $48 from $45 at Mizuho

Mizuho analyst Nitin Kumar raised the firm’s price target on EQT Corporation (EQT) to $48 from $45 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares after the company announced monetization of a portion of its midstream assets for $3.5B in a joint venture deal with Blackstone. The firm sees the near-term accretion to EQT’s balance sheet as a positive.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on EQT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.