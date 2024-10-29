EQT Corporation options imply 3.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in EQT Corporation (EQT) is 1.4x normal with calls leading puts 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 3.9%, or $1.47, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.6%.

