EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) Is Expected To Breakeven In The Near Future

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse EQT Corporation's (NYSE:EQT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a US$967m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$2.9b, moving it further away from breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which EQT will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

EQT is bordering on breakeven, according to the 15 American Oil and Gas analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$738m in 2022. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:EQT Earnings Per Share Growth November 1st 2021

Underlying developments driving EQT's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally energy companies, depending on the stage of operation and resource produced, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. EQT currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in EQT's case is 75%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

