EQT Corporation Extends Exchange Offer Expiration Date

(RTTNews) - EQT Corporation (EQT) Monday has extended the expiration date for its exchange offers and consent solicitations related to outstanding notes issued by its subsidiary, EQM Midstream Partners, LP.

The deadline has been moved from March 24, 2025, to March 28, 2025, with the settlement expected on April 2, 2025. Withdrawal and revocation rights expired on March 7, 2025, and have not been extended.

Additionally, EQT has waived the requirement for full consent to proposed amendments for all EQM notes. As of the early tender date on March 7, 2025, sufficient consents were received for all notes except the 5.500% Senior Notes due 2028.

The exchange offer allows eligible holders to swap existing EQM notes for new EQT-issued notes and cash. The offer remains available only to qualified institutional buyers and non-U.S. persons under applicable securities laws.

EQT is currently trading at $54.06 or 2.22% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.