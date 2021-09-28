EQT Corporation (EQT) Surges 11.8%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

EQT Corporation (EQT) shares rallied 11.8% in the last trading session to close at $22.34. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.4% gain over the past four weeks.

EQT Corporation extended its rally for the fourth straight day, driven by optimism over rising natural gas prices. Pre-winter natural gas supply is expected to witness a crunch while surging LNG consumption in Asia and Europe will likely keep gas prices high. As the commodity price is soaring, the Appalachian natural gas producer’s profits are expected to witness a massive jump in the coming days. Moreover, it received increased price targets from BofA Securities and Wells Fargo.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +46.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.11 billion, up 30.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For EQT Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on EQT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).

