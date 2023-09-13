EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $42.95, marking a -1.87% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.72% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of -$0.03 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 102.88%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.26 billion, down 24.45% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.04 per share and revenue of $6.04 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -34.41% and -1.97%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.72% higher within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.45. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.98, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.11. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

