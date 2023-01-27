EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $32.93, marking a -0.51% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.08%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.55%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.96 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 134.15%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.7 billion, up 20.21% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 19.87% lower. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EQT Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.63.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.07 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

