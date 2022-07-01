EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $34.27, moving -0.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 29.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 14.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.3% in that time.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of $1.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1371.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.48 billion, up 48.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $6.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +220.65% and +33.62%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.93% higher. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note EQT Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.14, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

