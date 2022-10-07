EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Moves -1.75%: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $43.17, moving -1.75% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.49%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.02 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 750%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.74 billion, up 50.84% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.32 per share and revenue of $6.52 billion. These totals would mark changes of +369.57% and +44.55%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.24% higher. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.18 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.93.

Meanwhile, EQT's PEG ratio is currently 0.18. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.24 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



EQT Corporation (EQT): Free Stock Analysis Report



