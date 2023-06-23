EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $39.18, marking a -0.71% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.77%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.14% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.66% in that time.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 101.2% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.17 billion, down 27.32% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $6.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.94% and +4.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.16% lower. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.86. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.28, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, EQT's PEG ratio is currently 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.37 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 215, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

