EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $42.23, marking a -0.49% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.43%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 28.06% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.31% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 27, 2022. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 942.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.55 billion, up 55.86% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.37 per share and revenue of $6.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +266.3% and +34.39%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.04% higher. EQT Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.6 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 4.34, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.26 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.2 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

