EQT Corporation (EQT) Stock Moves 0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $33.42, marking a +0.09% move from the previous day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 10.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.51%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 74.07%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2 billion, up 27.64% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.61 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.08% and +16.44%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 22.85% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.71, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 238, which puts it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

