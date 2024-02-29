EQT Corporation (EQT) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the latest trading day at $37.15, indicating a +1.56% change from the previous session's end. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.9%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.33% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.88% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of EQT Corporation in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.97, signifying a 42.94% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.88 billion, indicating a 0.47% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.36 per share and revenue of $6.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +3.06% and +21.32%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 21.48% lower. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.31, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.75 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 240, placing it within the bottom 5% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

