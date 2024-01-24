EQT Corporation (EQT) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $35.66, moving +1.13% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.26%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

The company's stock has dropped by 10.07% in the past month, falling short of the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of EQT Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.48, indicating a 14.29% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.55 billion, showing a 17.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 15.41% lower. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.93 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.54.

It's also important to note that EQT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.75. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.61 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 247, this industry ranks in the bottom 2% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow EQT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

