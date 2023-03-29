EQT Corporation (EQT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $31.45, moving +1.78% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.16%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 6.87% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.27% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.44, up 77.78% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion, up 31.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.73 per share and revenue of $7.17 billion, which would represent changes of +19.94% and +16.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 37.4% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note EQT Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.28. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.98.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

