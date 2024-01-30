EQT Corporation (EQT) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with EQT Corporation (EQT) standing at $36.15, reflecting a +0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.35% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of EQT Corporation in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.51, up 21.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.56 billion, up 18.5% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 18.35% lower. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, EQT Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.56. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.47, so one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that EQT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 249, finds itself in the bottom 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

EQT Corporation (EQT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.