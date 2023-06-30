EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $41.13, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.84%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.24%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect EQT Corporation to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 101.2%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.17 billion, down 27.36% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $6.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -19.94% and +4.89%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.12% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, EQT Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.53, so we one might conclude that EQT Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

