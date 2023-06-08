EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $38.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.44%.

EQT Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.20 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.29 billion, down 19.77% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.76 per share and revenue of $6.5 billion, which would represent changes of -11.25% and +5.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.43% higher. EQT Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that EQT Corporation has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.07 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.22, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

