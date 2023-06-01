EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.95% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.38% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.28, down 66.27% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.33 billion, down 17.68% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.71 per share and revenue of $6.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -12.86% and +6.51%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% higher. EQT Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, EQT Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.57.

Investors should also note that EQT has a PEG ratio of 0.65 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.35 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 210, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

