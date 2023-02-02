EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

EQT Corporation (EQT) closed the most recent trading day at $31.84, moving +0.66% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.47%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.94%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 1.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 15, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.84, up 104.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.58 billion, up 12.03% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 23.5% lower within the past month. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note EQT Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.24. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.99, which means EQT Corporation is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.15. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.22 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 245, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

