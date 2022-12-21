EQT Corporation (EQT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, EQT Corporation (EQT) closed at $36.64, marking a +1.38% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.49% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 17.45% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 5.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.49%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from EQT Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, EQT Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.29 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 214.63%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.84 billion, up 30.65% from the year-ago period.

EQT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.04 per share and revenue of $6.63 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +339.13% and +46.99%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for EQT Corporation should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.46% lower. EQT Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, EQT Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.95. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.94.

We can also see that EQT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.16. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. EQT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

